Canada's Kelsey Mitchell cycles to silver for 2nd medal of Commonwealth Games
Canadian weightlifter Hannah Kaminski captures bronze in women's 49kg
Canadian track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell raced to her second medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, winning silver in the women's sprint competition at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England.
Mitchell, the Olympic champion in the event, reached her second podium in London after winning silver with teammates Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban in the women's team sprint final on Friday.
WATCH | Kelsey Mitchell loses the women's sprint final:
Mitchell continues her successful career after transitioning from soccer to cycling in 2017, with her women's sprint silver being the latest addition to a resume that features Olympic, Pan Am and world championship medals.
Kaminski lifts to bronze medal
Canada's Hannah Kaminski captured the bronze medal in the women's 49-kilogram weightlifting competition later on Saturday.
Canada's Hannah Kaminski secures a BRONZE medal in the women's 49kg at the 2022 Commonwealth Games 👏 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/sXepu8FLN9">pic.twitter.com/sXepu8FLN9</a>—@CBCOlympics
The 28-year-old from Calgary scored 74 on the snatch and 97 on the clean and jerk. Her combined score of 171 fell just short of the silver medal won by Mauritius' Roilya Ranaivosoa and gold medallist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India.
Kaminski's resume also includes a gold medal at the 2022 Canadian Invitational and bronze at the San Diego International Open.
