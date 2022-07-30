Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Commonwealth Games

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell cycles to silver for 2nd medal of Commonwealth Games

Canadian track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell raced to her second medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, winning silver in the women's sprint competition at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England. 

Canadian weightlifter Hannah Kaminski captures bronze in women's 49kg

CBC Sports ·
Kelsey Mitchell captured Canada's fifth medal of Birmingham 2022. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Canadian track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell raced to her second medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, winning silver in the women's sprint competition at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England. 

Mitchell, the Olympic champion in the event, reached her second podium in London after winning silver with teammates Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban in the women's team sprint final on Friday.

WATCH | Kelsey Mitchell loses the women's sprint final:

Mitchell takes silver after tightly contested track cycling sprint

31 minutes ago
Duration 2:54
Canadian Kelsey Mitchell lost in the women's sprint final, two races to none, against New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews at the Commonwealth Games.
The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., made quick work of the ⅛ finals, quarter-finals and semifinals before falling to New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews in the gold final.

Mitchell continues her successful career after transitioning from soccer to cycling in 2017, with her women's sprint silver being the latest addition to a resume that features Olympic, Pan Am and world championship medals. 

Kaminski lifts to bronze medal

Canada's Hannah Kaminski captured the bronze medal in the women's 49-kilogram weightlifting competition later on Saturday. 

The 28-year-old from Calgary scored 74 on the snatch and 97 on the clean and jerk. Her combined score of 171 fell just short of the silver medal won by Mauritius' Roilya Ranaivosoa and gold medallist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India. 

Kaminski's resume also includes a gold medal at the 2022 Canadian Invitational and bronze at the San Diego International Open. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now