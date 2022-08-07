Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee wins gold at Commonwealth Games with record-setting performance

Canada's Evan Dunfee won the men's 10-kilometre race walk with a record-setting performance on Sunday for the country's 23rd gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., finished the race in a Games record time of 38 minutes 36.37 seconds while also breaking his own Canadian record and setting a new personal best.

It's Dunfee's first Commonwealth Games medal in his third appearance.

Australia's Declan Tingay won silver with a personal best time of 38:42.33, while India's Sandeep Kumar also set a personal best for the bronze medal (38:49.21).

Dunfee won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last summer in the now-defunct 50km race walk, and he finished sixth in the 35km race at the World Athletics Championships last month.

Canada has also won 29 silver and 33 bronze medals for a total of 85 medals at the Commonwealth Games, which has them third in the standings. The Games conclude on Monday.