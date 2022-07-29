Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 400m individual medley while setting Commonwealth Games record
Canadian track cyclists Mitchell, Genest, Orban win silver in women's team sprint final
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh delivered a dominant performance to capture gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.
The 15-year-old phenom set a new Games record while touching the wall in a time of 4:29.01 at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England.
The Toronto native cruised to victory while finishing 7.77 seconds ahead of silver medallist Kiah Melverton of Australia. It is Canada's second medal and first gold at these Games.
Scotland's Katie Shanahan claimed bronze with a time of 4:39.37.
WATCH | McIntosh wins Canada's 1st gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Fellow Canadians Ella Jansen (4:40.17) and Tessa Cieplucha (4:42.27) finished fifth and eighth, respectfully.
Canada got off to a strong start in the pool on Friday, with several other swimmers advancing.
Jansen will join Mary-Sophie Harvey, Stephen Calkins and Ruslan Gaziev in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final on Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET. The Canadian team qualified in a time of 3:28.20 while finishing third overall.
Three Canadians qualified for the women's 100m butterfly semifinals set for 3:56 p.m. ET, including three-time Olympic medallist Maggie Mac Neil.
The reigning Olympic champion from London, Ont., booked her spot while qualifying with the second-best time (57.94). Katerine Savard (58.56) and Rebecca Smith (58.89) also qualified while finishing second in their respective heats.
Fellow Canadian Olympians Josh Liendo and Finlay Knox advanced to the men's 50m butterfly semifinals, while Javier Acevedo qualified for the men's 100m backstroke semifinals.
Tokyo Olympic teammate Katrina Bellio secured a spot in the women's 200m freestyle final.
WATCH | Canada's swimmers set to take Commonwealth Games by storm:
Canada wins team sprint silver
The Canadian trio of Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban cycled to a silver medal in the women's team sprint final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England.
The Canadians finished just behind gold medallists New Zealand in a time of 48.001, while the Kiwis set a new Games-record with a time of 47.425.
Wales bested England for bronze in a time of 47.767.
Canada's Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and Ryan Dodyk fell short in the men's team sprint bronze final later on Friday, also finishing behind New Zealand.
Australia led qualifying and went on to beat England for the gold medal in a Games-record time of 42.040.
WATCH | The History of Canada's connection to the Commonwealth Games:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?