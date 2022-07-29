Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 400m individual medley while setting Commonwealth Games record

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh delivered a dominant performance to capture gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

The 15-year-old phenom set a new Games record while touching the wall in a time of 4:29.01 at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England.

The Toronto native cruised to victory while finishing 7.77 seconds ahead of silver medallist Kiah Melverton of Australia. It is Canada's second medal and first gold at these Games.

Scotland's Katie Shanahan claimed bronze with a time of 4:39.37.

WATCH | McIntosh wins Canada's 1st gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Summer McIntosh grabs Canada's 1st gold at Commonwealth Games in 400m IM Duration 4:53 Summer McIntosh grabs Canada's 1st gold at Commonwealth Games in 400m IM

Fellow Canadians Ella Jansen (4:40.17) and Tessa Cieplucha (4:42.27) finished fifth and eighth, respectfully.

McIntosh posted the top time in qualifying earlier on Friday with 4:36.72. She won gold in the event in Budapest last month to become Canada's youngest-ever swimming world champion.

Canada got off to a strong start in the pool on Friday, with several other swimmers advancing.

Jansen will join Mary-Sophie Harvey, Stephen Calkins and Ruslan Gaziev in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final on Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET. The Canadian team qualified in a time of 3:28.20 while finishing third overall.

Three Canadians qualified for the women's 100m butterfly semifinals set for 3:56 p.m. ET, including three-time Olympic medallist Maggie Mac Neil.

The reigning Olympic champion from London, Ont., booked her spot while qualifying with the second-best time (57.94). Katerine Savard (58.56) and Rebecca Smith (58.89) also qualified while finishing second in their respective heats.

Fellow Canadian Olympians Josh Liendo and Finlay Knox advanced to the men's 50m butterfly semifinals, while Javier Acevedo qualified for the men's 100m backstroke semifinals.

Tokyo Olympic teammate Katrina Bellio secured a spot in the women's 200m freestyle final.

WATCH | Canada's swimmers set to take Commonwealth Games by storm:

Canadian swimmers set to take the 2022 Commonwealth Games by storm Duration 4:51 Host Rob Pizzo is joined by Olympic swimmer Brittany MacLean to preview Canada's medal hopefuls in the pool.

Canada wins team sprint silver

The Canadian trio of Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban cycled to a silver medal in the women's team sprint final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, England.

The Canadians finished just behind gold medallists New Zealand in a time of 48.001, while the Kiwis set a new Games-record with a time of 47.425.

Mitchell, Genest and Orban booked their spot in the final earlier on Friday by finishing second in qualifying with a time of 47.956. They are also competing in the sprint, keirin and time trial events in London — putting Canada in a solid position to reach the track cycling podium again.

Wales bested England for bronze in a time of 47.767.

Canada's Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and Ryan Dodyk fell short in the men's team sprint bronze final later on Friday, also finishing behind New Zealand.

Australia led qualifying and went on to beat England for the gold medal in a Games-record time of 42.040.

WATCH | The History of Canada's connection to the Commonwealth Games: