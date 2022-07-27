Canadian world champion McIntosh drops 200m butterfly at Commonwealth Games
15-year-old still swimming in 400 freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays
Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season.
The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays.
McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a world aquatics championships last month, finishing first in the women's 200 butterfly and the women's 400 individual medley.
McIntosh also won silver in the 400 freestyle and helped Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay, becoming the first Canadian to take home four medals form one world championship.
McIntosh is among Canada's 272 athletes set to compete in 18 sports and five Para sports in England.
