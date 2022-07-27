Canadian world champion McIntosh drops 200m butterfly at Commonwealth Games

Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season.

The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays.

McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a world aquatics championships last month, finishing first in the women's 200 butterfly and the women's 400 individual medley.

WATCH | McIntosh golden in 200 butterfly at worlds:

Toronto teen Summer McIntosh wins world championship gold in the 200m butterfly Duration 9:10 15-year-old Summer McIntosh broke her own world junior record, set only a day before, to win gold in the women's 200 metre butterfly event at the 2022 FINA world championships in Budapest.

McIntosh also won silver in the 400 freestyle and helped Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200 freestyle relay, becoming the first Canadian to take home four medals form one world championship.

Decorated Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak announced before the start of the world championships that she would not be competing in Birmingham, citing the quick turnaround between the championships and the Commonwealth Games.

McIntosh is among Canada's 272 athletes set to compete in 18 sports and five Para sports in England.

Daily live coverage will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, with 10 hours of additional weekend broadcast coverage hosted by Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo.