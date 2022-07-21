Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Maude Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Weightlifter Charron stands as reigning Olympic, Commonwealth champion

The Canadian Press ·
Olympic gold medallist Maude Charron, left, and three-time Paralympian Josh Cassidy, right, were named Canada's flag-bearers for the upcoming Commonwealth Games on Thursday. (CBC Sports composite/Getty Images)

Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games.

In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning gold at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

"This is a great privilege for me. It is always an honour to proudly carry the Maple Leaf and to represent the good values of your home country," Charron said.

Cassidy, of Port Elgin, Ont., is one of Canada's most successful international wheelchair racers.

A three-time Paralympian, Cassidy has won the Los Angeles and Boston marathons and is a three-time Commonwealth Games athlete, having won a bronze medal at the 2010 Games.

"This is going take some time to sink in, but this opportunity is something that when you're starting out as an athlete, to be a flag bearer for a games is always recognized as such a prestigious thing," Cassidy said.

Team Canada executive director Scott Stevenson said both Charron and Cassidy serve as "outstanding role models."

"Both are high-achieving athletes, but just as important, they are each great people who set an example for others each and every day," Stevenson said.

The Commonwealth Games run from July 28 to Aug. 8. the 12-day multi-sport competition can be viewed exclusively on CBC Sports platforms with six daily feeds available on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the free CBC Sports app.

CBC Sports will also carry 10 hours of broadcast coverage as part of weekend programming, hosted by Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo.

Canada is sending 276 athletes to compete in 18 sports and five para sports.

With files from CBC Sports

