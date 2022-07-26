Four Canadians including De Grasse, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games
Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake also pull out after taking 4x100m gold at worlds
Canadian athletes Andre De Grasse, Pierce LePage, Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake withdrew from the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
The athletes would have faced a tight turnaround, competing at worlds in Oregon over the weekend just ahead of the Commonwealth opening ceremony on Thursday in Birmingham, England.
Athletics Canada said in a statement the decision was made with an eye to the future.
"These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games to properly recover and prepare for the rest of the season."
De Grasse, the 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., anchored the golden relay team after failing to make the 100m final and withdrawing from the 200m altogether following a bout with COVID-19.
WATCH | Canada speeds to 4x100m relay gold:
Brown, the 30-year-old from Toronto, and Blake, the 26-year-old from Barnaby, B.C., were also part of the relay squad that secured silver at Tokyo 2020 and gold in Oregon alongside De Grasse.
For the 26-year-old LePage, of Whitby, Ont., the silver was his first major medal after placing fifth at the Olympics. Reigning Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner pulled out midway through the event at worlds with an injury. He also won't participate in the Commonwealth Games.
WATCH | LePage earns decathlon silver:
Camryn Rogers, who won silver in hammer throw, and Brendon Rodney, the fourth member of the relay team, are now Canada's lone world athletics medallists competing in England. Marco Arop, who won 800m bronze, was not named to the team in the first place.
Canada is sending 272 athletes to compete in 18 sports and five Para sports at the Commonwealth Games.
Daily live coverage will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, with 10 hours of additional weekend broadcast coverage hosted by Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?