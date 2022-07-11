CBC Sports providing exclusive broadcast, streaming coverage of Commonwealth Games

A busy summer sports schedule continues later this month with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and Canadian fans can watch all the action at CBC Sports.

The 12-day multi-sport competition from July 28 through Aug. 8 can be viewed exclusively on its platforms, including six daily streaming feeds available on cbcsports.ca, CBC Gem and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

"Building on the momentum of Canada's stellar performance at Tokyo 2020, we're excited to bring audiences across the country the top moments from Team Canada at the 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Chris Wilson, executive director of Sports and Olympics at CBC.

After Canadian athletes brought home 82 medals from the most recent Commonwealth Games in Australia, "we know Canadians will be thrilled to watch performances this summer," added Team Canada 2022 executive director Scott Stevenson.

Canada, which is sending 275 athletes to Birmingham in 18 sports and five Para sports, is projected for a top-three ranking in total medals after Commonwealth athletes won at least 80 per cent of its medals at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

This year's Commonwealth Games, a stepping stone and development opportunity for athletes toward Olympic and Paralympic success, features 74 participating nations and territories.

Besides live streaming CBC Sports, in partnership with Commonwealth Sport Canada, has announced 10 hours of broadcast coverage as part of weekend programming, hosted by Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo.

Fans can also access up-to-the-minute news through CBC Sports' digital and social media platforms at: