CJFL cancels season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Canadian Junior Football League announced on Thursday that it is officially cancelling the 2020 season, determining that it was not feasible to operate a regular season or playoffs in light of return to play guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is very disappointing to make this announcement today, but our priority is the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and team administrators," CJFL commissioner Jim Pankovich said in a statement Thursday.

The CJFL said while it has followed all public health guidelines, the restrictions on the size of gatherings prevents the league from having safe training and competition.

Citing the ongoing risk to players, coaches and staff due to challenges surrounding the pandemic, the league said its goal of proceeding with a season was not possible. Pankovich said the league is looking forward to returning to the field in 2021.

"Our teams play an important role in their communities. All CJFL teams will continue to engage with their players and communities as regional public health regulations allow," Pankovich said.