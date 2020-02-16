Skip to Main Content
Christine Sinclair on becoming the all-time leading scorer in international soccer
Sports·Video

Christine Sinclair on becoming the all-time leading scorer in international soccer

Burnaby, B.C., native Christine Sinclair reflects on some of the favourite goals of her career.
Burnaby, B.C., native Christine Sinclair reflects on some of the favourite goals of her career. 3:06
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports