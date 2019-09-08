Skip to Main Content
Championship Show Jumping on CBC: Spruce Meadows - Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping - CP International presented by Rolex
Sports·Live

Championship Show Jumping on CBC: Spruce Meadows - Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping - CP International presented by Rolex

The world's best human-equestrian teams compete for glory at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB.
The world's best human-equestrian teams compete for glory at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports