Championship Roundup: Ottawa Fury the only winner after 1st legs of 3rd qualifying round

Ottawa Fury FC were able to squeak out a 3-2 win over the HFX Wanderers FC, Montreal Impact bagged a late PK to draw York9 FC 2-2 and the Vancouver Whitecaps and Cavalry FC played to a 0-0 draw in the 1st legs of the 3rd qualifying round of the Canadian Championships.

