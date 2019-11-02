Skip to Main Content
Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of France - Men's Free Program
Sports·Live

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of France - Men's Free Program

Gold is on the line as the men will strut their stuff and try to land a perfect 6.0 score at the 2019 Grand Prix of France.
Gold is on the line as the men will strut their stuff and try to land a perfect 6.0 score at the 2019 Grand Prix of France. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports