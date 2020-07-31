Skip to Main Content
CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Guelph Nighthawks
Sports·Live

CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs Guelph Nighthawks

Watch live as the Saskatchewan Rattlers meets the Guelph Nighthawks in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON.
Watch live as the Saskatchewan Rattlers meets the Guelph Nighthawks in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

now