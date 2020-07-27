Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Ottawa Blackjacks vs Edmonton Stingers
Social Sharing
Sports
·
Live
CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Ottawa Blackjacks vs Edmonton Stingers
Watch live as the Ottawa Blackjacks meets the Edmonton Stingers in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON.
Social Sharing
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 7:30 PM ET | Last Updated: July 16
Watch live as the Ottawa Blackjacks meets the Edmonton Stingers in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now