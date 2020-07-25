Skip to Main Content
CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Guelph Nighthawks vs Ottawa Blackjacks
Sports·Live

CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Guelph Nighthawks vs Ottawa Blackjacks

Watch live as the Guelph Nighthawks meets the expansion Ottawa Blackjacks in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON.
Watch live as the Guelph Nighthawks meets the expansion Ottawa Blackjacks in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

now