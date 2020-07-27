Skip to Main Content
CEBL Summer Series 2020 on CBC: Guelph Nighthawks vs Hamilton Honey Badgers
Sports·Live

Watch live as the Guelph Nighthawks meets the Hamilton Honey Badgers in the CEBL Summer Series 2020 in St. Catharines, ON.
