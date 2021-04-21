CEBL pushes back start of 2021 season due to COVID-19 challenges

The Canadian Elite Basketball League has pushed back the start of its 2021 season due to challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced Wednesday that its 14-game season will start June 24 instead of June 5.

The announcement comes as interprovincial travel restrictions are being implemented as Canada tries to deal with a third COVID-19 wave.

The CEBL is entering its third season.

WATCH | Top Canadian basketball players under 25:

Who are the top Canadian basketball stars under 25? // North Courts 15:46 Vivek, Jevohn, and Meghan breakdown the rising Canadian basketball stars, Steve Nash's induction into the FIBA hall of fame, and the Raptors becoming a bit more Canadian. 15:46

The league played its 2020 season in a bubble environment in St. Catharines, Ont.

It was the first professional sports league to resume play in Canada after the global pandemic shut down sports around the world in March 2020.

The CEBL is made up of seven teams: the Fraser Valley Bandits (Abbotsford, B.C.), Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers (Saskatoon), Hamilton Honey Badgers, Ottawa Blackjacks, Guelph Nighthawks and Niagara River Lions.