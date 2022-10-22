CBC Sports weekend streaming guide

The winter sports season is upon us, and you can stream live action from a variety of ice and snow sports this weekend on CBC Sports.

The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season continues with the Skate Canada International competition in Mississauga, Ont. You can watch all the action by clicking on the link below.

For even more figure skating coverage, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Asher Hill breaks down surprises at Skate America:

Skate America recap Duration 14:41 The first Grand Prix of the season is over and there were a lot of medallists we expected, but a few we did not - including some Canadians. Asher Hill breaks it down.

World-class swimmers will be making a splash this weekend as the FINA swimming World Cup event lands in Toronto on Friday, with action continuing through Sunday night.

On the rugby pitch, we have the OUA women's final on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

The best short track speed skaters begin the World Cup season where the last world championships ended -- in Montreal.

For more indepth short track coverage, join our CBC Sports Presents program this weekend.

Back to the hockey rink, we have a trio of Canadian teams featured on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend. For all the ways to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. L.A. Kings, and Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames click the link below:

Be sure to return next week when CBC Sports will live stream figure skating, the artistic gymnastics world championships, rugby sevens. U Sports rugby, and much more.