CBC Sports weekend streaming guide

The winter sports season is upon us, and you can stream live action from a variety of ice and snow sports this weekend on CBC Sports.

The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season begins with the Skate America competition in Norwood, Mass. You can watch all the action by clicking on the link below.

World Cup big air season gets underway in Chur, Switzerland, with freestyle skiers and snowboarders pulling out their best new tricks.

The UCI Para-cycling track world championships get underway in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France starting on Friday, and competition runs through Sunday. You can watch all the action at the links below.

Saturday marks the return of World Cup alpine skiing as the women and men will tackle the slopes in giant slalom races in Austria.

For live action on Saturday and Sunday morning, click the link below.

Back to the rink, we have a trio of Canadian teams featured on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend. For all the ways to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks, click the link below:

Be sure to return next week when CBC Sports will live stream World Cup swimming, short track speed skating, and the Skate Canada International figure skating Grand Prix event.

WATCH | That Figure Skating Show previews Skate America: