CBC Sports weekend streaming guide

It's a very busy weekend of sports competition around the world, and you can live stream action from a variety of competitions this weekend on CBC Sports.

FIGURE SKATING

The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season continues with the Grand Prix de France. You can watch all the action – and get a full schedule of competition – by clicking on the link below, beginning on Friday.

For even more figure skating coverage, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

SHORT TRACK

The best short track speed skaters continue the World Cup season in Salt Lake City this weekend, and you can watch by clicking on the link below.

RUGBY 7S

The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will be in action this weekend in Hong Kong. Watch every match of the event – and get a full schedule of Canadian competition – by clicking on the link below.

For even more figure rugby sevens coverage and analysis, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

GYMNASTICS

Watch the 2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships from Liverpool, England, by clicking the links below.

More gymnastics insight and analysis is available on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CBC Sports Presents: FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Canadians Ellie Black, Laurie Denommee, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner captured the team's event bronze medal at the world gymnastics gymnastics championships on Tuesday. (@gymcan1/Twitter)

USPORTS

Watch the 2022 USports Women's Rugby National Championship, by clicking the links below.

Live coverage of the USports women's field hockey national championship between York University and the University of Victoria can be seen in the links below.

We also have coverage of the OUA men's and women's soccer finals on Saturday.

CURLING

Saskatoon hosts the latest stop of the Mixed Doubles Super Series. Watch live coverage by clicking the links below.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Some the world's best beach volleyball teams will be in Cape Town for the latest stop of the World Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Elite16.

For even more beach volleyball action, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

HOCKEY

Back to the hockey rink, we have the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks featured on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend. Click the link below for all the ways to watch.

(NHL/CBC)

You can also watch all the games from the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase by clicking on the links below.

WATCH | PWHPA stars ready for Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro:

PWHPA stars ready for Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro Duration 1:32 The best women's hockey players in the world will go to battle in Truro, Nova Scotia this weekend for the second stop of the PWHPA's Dream Gap Tour.

SWIMMING

Catch up on the action from the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto by clicking on the link below.

FLOORBALL

Canada's journey at the 2022 Men's World Floorball Championships begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Click on the link below to watch their first match of the competition.

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

Join us on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET for action from the Birmingham National Wheelchair Tennis Championships in Montreal.

Be sure to return next week when CBC Sports will live stream speed skating, 3x3 basketball, figure skating, and much more.