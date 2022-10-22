CBC Sports weekend streaming guide
Live streaming includes figure skating, gymnastics worlds, NHL hockey
It's a very busy weekend of sports competition around the world, and you can live stream action from a variety of competitions this weekend on CBC Sports.
FIGURE SKATING
The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season continues with the Grand Prix de France. You can watch all the action – and get a full schedule of competition – by clicking on the link below, beginning on Friday.
For even more figure skating coverage, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
SHORT TRACK
The best short track speed skaters continue the World Cup season in Salt Lake City this weekend, and you can watch by clicking on the link below.
- World Cup short track: Salt Lake City, Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- World Cup short track: Salt Lake City, Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
RUGBY 7S
The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will be in action this weekend in Hong Kong. Watch every match of the event – and get a full schedule of Canadian competition – by clicking on the link below.
For even more figure rugby sevens coverage and analysis, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.
- Saturday's CBC Sports Presents: Rugby Sevens - Hong Kong
- Sunday's CBC Sports Presents: Rugby Sevens - Hong Kong
GYMNASTICS
Watch the 2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships from Liverpool, England, by clicking the links below.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Men's All Around Final, 1:55 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Individual Apparatus Finals, 9:25 a.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Individual Apparatus Finals, 8:25 a.m. ET
More gymnastics insight and analysis is available on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CBC Sports Presents: FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
USPORTS
Watch the 2022 USports Women's Rugby National Championship, by clicking the links below.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Acadia vs. UBC, 4 p.m. ET
- Friday, Nov. 4: UPEI vs. Victoria, 6 p.m. ET
- Friday, Nov. 4: Guelph vs. Laval, 8 p.m. ET
- Friday, Nov. 4: Ottawa vs. Queens, 10 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Teams TBD, 2 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Teams TBD, 4 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Teams TBD, 6 p.m. ET
Live coverage of the USports women's field hockey national championship between York University and the University of Victoria can be seen in the links below.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Game 1 at 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 2 at 6 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Game 3 at 6 p.m. ET (*if necessary)
We also have coverage of the OUA men's and women's soccer finals on Saturday.
- Watch the OUA Women's Soccer Final: York vs. Ottawa, Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Watch the OUA Men's Soccer Final, McMaster vs. TMU, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
CURLING
Saskatoon hosts the latest stop of the Mixed Doubles Super Series. Watch live coverage by clicking the links below.
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Playoff Round 1 at 11 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Semifinal at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Final at 6 p.m. ET
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Some the world's best beach volleyball teams will be in Cape Town for the latest stop of the World Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Elite16.
- Thursday: Court 1, 3 a.m. ET — Court 2, 3 a.m. ET
- Friday: Court 1, 3 a.m. ET — Court 2, 3 a.m. ET
- Saturday: Court 1, 6 a.m. ET — Court 2, 6 a.m. ET
- Sunday: Finals, 7 a.m. ET
For even more beach volleyball action, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
HOCKEY
Back to the hockey rink, we have the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks featured on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend. Click the link below for all the ways to watch.
You can also watch all the games from the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase by clicking on the links below.
- Friday, Nov. 4: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Harvey's at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, Nov. 4: Team adidas vs Team Sonnet at 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Team Sonnet vs. Team Harvey's at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Team Scotiabank vs. Team adidas at 6 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Team adidas vs. Team Sonnet at 11 a.m. ET
- Sunday, Nov. 6: Team Harvey's vs. Team Scotiabank at 2:30 p.m. ET
WATCH | PWHPA stars ready for Dream Gap Tour showcase in Truro:
SWIMMING
Catch up on the action from the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto by clicking on the link below.
FLOORBALL
Canada's journey at the 2022 Men's World Floorball Championships begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Click on the link below to watch their first match of the competition.
WHEELCHAIR TENNIS
Join us on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET for action from the Birmingham National Wheelchair Tennis Championships in Montreal.
Be sure to return next week when CBC Sports will live stream speed skating, 3x3 basketball, figure skating, and much more.