CBC Sports weekend streaming guide

It's another busy weekend of sports competition around the world, and you can live stream action from a variety of competitions this weekend on CBC Sports.

FIGURE SKATING

The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season continues with the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. You can watch all the action – and get a full schedule of competition – by clicking on the link below.

WATCH | Critical NHK Trophy a potential qualifier for Grand Prix final:

Critical NHK Trophy a potential qualifier for Grand Prix final Duration 5:38 The event in Japan is the 2nd last Grand Prix of the figure skating season, making it a critical opportunity for skaters to qualify for December's Grand Prix final. Asher Hill previews the competition.

U SPORTS

The road to the Vanier Cup continues Saturday with the bowl games that will determine the two teams that will play for the biggest prize in U Sports football.

WATCH | Unknown History: How the 'Miracle' U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions:

The Unknown History of how the "Miracle" U of T Blues became Vanier Cup champions Duration 14:37 The 1993 University of Toronto Varsity Blues football program was left for dead, 11 months later they were Vanier Cup champions.

SPEED SKATING

The latest ISU World Cup speed skating stop is in Dutch city of Heerenveen. Live action runs through the weekend.

If you're looking for more analysis and coverage of the event, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

TRAMPOLINE

The 2022 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships are underway in Sofia, Bulgaria, with finals action on Friday and Saturday.

For more coverage, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

TAEKWONDO

The World Taekwondo Championships are in Guadalajara, Mexico, with action starting at 7 p.m. ET each night.

HOCKEY

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are the Canadian teams featured on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend. For all the ways to watch the Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers, click the link below:

(NHL/CBC)

Also on Saturday night, the Moustache Cup is on the line in Men's U16 AAA hockey as the Toronto Marlboros take on the Toronto Jr. Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET

Be sure to return next week when CBC Sports will live stream the Vanier Cup, the first World Cup bobsleigh and skeleton event of the season, alpine skiing from Lake Louise, figure skating, and much more.