CBC Sports weekend streaming guide

It's a very busy weekend of sports competition around the world, and you can live stream action from a variety of competitions this weekend on CBC Sports.

FIGURE SKATING

The ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season continues with the MK John Wilson Trophy. You can watch all the action – and get a full schedule of competition – by clicking on the link below. Coverage kicks off on Friday.

WATCH | Asher Hill previews MK John Wilson Trophy:

MK John Wilson Grand Prix preview Duration 5:51 Asher Hill breaks down the big stories to watch for at stop No. 4 on the Grand Prix Circuit in Sheffield, Great Britain.

LONG TRACK

The best long track speed skaters kick off the World Cup season in Stavanger, Norway this weekend, and you can watch by clicking the links below.

WATCH | Ivanie Blondin calm ahead of World Cup season:

Ivanie Blondin calm ahead of World Cup season following Olympic success Duration 1:19 A gold and silver medal for Ivanie Blondin at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games lifted a tremendous weight off the shoulders of the three-time Olympian.

For even more long track speed skating coverage, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports Presents: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Stavanger

SHORT TRACK

Watch Canada's top short track speed skaters compete at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships on the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City by clicking the links below.

HOCKEY

Back to the hockey rink, we have the Vancouver Canucks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames featured on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend. Click the link below for all the ways to watch.

(NHL/CBC)

U SPORTS

Watch the 2022 U Sports Women's Soccer National Championship by clicking the links below.

And click the following links for live coverage of the U Sports Men's Soccer National Championship.

Watch live coverage of the U Sports Men's and Women's Cross Country National Championships on Saturday.

We also have live coverage of the OUA men's football final, with Queen's taking on Western in the Yates Cup.

FLOORBALL

Watch live coverage of the men's world floorball championships in Zurich, Switzerland, including the semifinals and medal matches.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Some the world's best beach volleyball teams will be in Uberlandia, Brazil for the latest stop of the World Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Elite16.

For even more beach volleyball action, join the CBC Sports Presents team on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

3X3 BASKETBALL

Watch live coverage of the FIBA 3x3 Riyadh Masters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by clicking the links below.

ROWING

Canadian rowers will compete for national titles at the Canadian National Rowing Championships on Quamichan Lake in North Cowichan, B.C.

CYCLING

We also have coverage of the opening round of the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in Mallorca, Spain.

BREAKING

Top breakers from across the world will look to be crowned world champion at the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City — the world's most highly anticipated one-on-one breaking competition.

GYMNASTICS

Watch encore coverage of the 2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

SOCCER

Watch a late night broadcast of the latest episode of CBC Sports' Soccer North. The weekly show brings Canadians closer to the most interesting soccer headlines happening on and off the pitch.

Be sure to return next week when CBC Sports will live stream speed skating, figure skating, the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships and much more.