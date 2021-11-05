U Sports viewing guide: Canada's national championship season returns

The U Sports national championship season is set for its return on CBC Sports.

Following a four-year agreement, which includes the English-language broadcast of the 2021 Vanier Cup exclusively on CBC-TV, digital coverage for all championships on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and the free CBC Gem streaming service begins on Wednesday with the 2021 U Sports women's rugby championship.

No Canadian university national championship was awarded in the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top university women's rugby teams in the country will be hosted by the national No. 2 ranked Queen's Gaels at Nixon Field in Kingston, Ont., with CBC Sports' live streaming coverage beginning on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET with the quarter-final matchups.

Semifinals begin on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and conclude with the gold medal game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m ET.

Along with host Queen's, the event also features No. 1 UBC Thunderbirds, No. 3 Laval Rouge et Or, Ottawa Gee-Gees, Guelph Gryphons, Victoria Vikes, St. Francis Xavier X-Women and Acadia Axe Women.

In 2019, Laval defeated Queen's 22-14 in the U Sports championship final, in Ottawa.

Women's rugby competition schedule

Quarter-finals

QF #1, Wednesday, Nov. 10 - 11 a.m. ET

QF #2, Wednesday, Nov. 10 - 2 p.m. ET

QF #3, Wednesday, Nov. 10 - 5 p.m. ET

QF #4, Wednesday, Nov. 10 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

SF #1, Friday, Nov. 12 - 5 p.m. ET

SF #2, Friday, Nov. 12 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Bronze medal game

Sunday, Nov. 14 - 12:30 p.m. ET

Gold medal game

Sunday, Nov. 14 - 3:30 p.m. ET

The University of Victoria women's field hockey team will look to defend their 2018 and 2019 national championship titles in Ontario, against the OUA Champion in a best-of-three series for the 2021 U Sports crown.

Victoria captured their third straight Canada West championship with a 1-0 victory over the UBC Thunderbirds to secure their spot in the final.

The Guelph Gryphons seek their second straight OUA title and the right to host the 2021 U Sports field hockey championship as they head to Toronto on Sunday for a matchup against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

Watch the U Sports women's championship series between the Victoria Vikes and the OUA Champion beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Women's field hockey competition schedule

Game 1 - Friday, Nov. 12 - 6 p.m. ET

Game 2 - Saturday, Nov. 13 - TBD

Game 3, if necessary, Sunday Nov.14 - TBD (best-of-3 series)

The national championships each year will be evenly split between men's and women's sports. CBC Sports carried six national championships live in the 2019-20 season.

U Sports championship schedule

Fall sports

Women's rugby, Nov. 10-14

Women's field hockey, Nov. 12-14

Men's soccer, Nov. 18-21

Women's soccer, Nov. 18-21

Men's and women's cross-country, Nov. 20

Winter sports