CBC Sports becomes digital broadcast home of Canada's 2020 U Sports champions

U Sports champions are coming to CBC Sports.

Four Canadian university championships will be streamed live for free across CBC Sports platforms, as well as CBC Gem, this year.

Coverage begins with swimming from Victoria (Feb. 20-22), followed by the men's and women's basketball Final 8 championships in Ottawa (March 5-8), the men's hockey championship in Halifax (March 12-15) and the women's hockey championships from Charlottetown (March 12-15).

"We are proud to offer Canadians equal coverage of women's and men's events in the exciting sports of swimming, basketball, and hockey, through our continued partnership with U SPORTS," said Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics.

"As these talented young athletes continue to build their athletic careers, CBC Sports is pleased to provide the opportunities for supporters to cheer them on from across the country and around the world."

English-language play-by-play and commentary for the live events will be provided by local voices and students.

"We are pleased to continue the project we launched with CBC Sports last fall," said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U Sports chief sport officer. "We look forward to bringing the action of four championship events to university sports fans via CBC's digital platforms."

The remaining championships — wrestling, track and field and volleyball — will be available on U Sports platforms.