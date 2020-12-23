Skip to Main Content
Sports·Coming Up

CBC Sports presents: The Arctics

A never-before-seen look at the history and impacts of the Arctic Winter Games, which celebrates the spirit of sport across the circumpolar North focusing on its power to inspire Northern athletes.

Stream the documentary on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video player above on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. ET to watch The Arctics.

The documentary is a never-before-seen look at the history and impacts of the Arctic Winter Games, which celebrates the spirit of sport across the circumpolar North focusing on its power to inspire Northern athletes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now