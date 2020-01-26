Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games Snowboarding World Cup: Snowboard Cross - Big White
Sports·Live

CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games Snowboarding World Cup: Snowboard Cross - Big White

The top snowboard cross athletes will be jumping, flying and racing to the finish line from the Big White Resort in Kelowna, BC.
The top snowboard cross athletes will be jumping, flying and racing to the finish line from the Big White Resort in Kelowna, BC. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports