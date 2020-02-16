Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games on CBC Snowboarding World Cup: Halfpipe - Calgary
Sports·Live

CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games on CBC Snowboarding World Cup: Halfpipe - Calgary

Watch as the top snowboard athletes compete in the halfpipe from Calgary, AB.
Watch as the top snowboard athletes compete in the halfpipe from Calgary, AB. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports