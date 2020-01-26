Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton: Königssee
Sports·Live

CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton: Königssee

Watch as the world's top bobsleigh compete in Königssee, Germany.
Watch as the world's top bobsleigh compete in Königssee, Germany. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports