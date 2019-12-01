Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games FIS Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Lake Louise
Sports·Live

CBC Sports Late Night: Road to the Olympic Games FIS Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Lake Louise

The fastest ski racers in the world will descend on Lake Louise Ski Resort for the first Men’s downhill races of the World Cup season.
The fastest ski racers in the world will descend on Lake Louise Ski Resort for the first Men’s downhill races of the World Cup season. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports