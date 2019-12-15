Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports Late Night: HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens - Cape Town
Sports·Live

CBC Sports Late Night: HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens - Cape Town

Cape Town Stadium will be alive with the cheers, sights, sounds and fast paced action as they host the HSBC Rugby Sevens.
Cape Town Stadium will be alive with the cheers, sights, sounds and fast paced action as they host the HSBC Rugby Sevens. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports