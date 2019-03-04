Skip to Main Content
Women in sports live panel: Educate, celebrate, inspire

CBC Sports is marking International Women's Day by creating national conversations around issues faced by girls and women in sports. Watch the panel live on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET, and submit your questions to our panel of of influential and diverse Canadian women in sports.

Watch CBC Sports' International Women's Day live panel on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Join us on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' live panel Women in Sports: Educate, Celebrate, Inspire.

The panel is marking International Women's Day by generating a national conversation around issues faced by girls and women in sports from access, to motivation, to coverage, and more.

The event is hosted by 2019 Canadian Screen Award nominee Andi Petrillo, and the panel is comprised of influential and diverse Canadian ytailblazers:

  • Tricia Smith, president of the Canadian Olympic Committee
  • Kirsty Duncan, Federal Minister of science and sport
  • Rosie MacLennan, two-time Olympic champion in trampoline
  • Chantal Vallée, head coach and GM of the Hamilton Honey Badgers
  • Tamara Tatham, mentor coach of Raptors 905
  • Brenda Andress, founder and president of SheISformer CWHL Commissioner

The panel will share their stories about women in sports, and involve the audience through a question and answer session. You can join the conversation and have your voice included by submitting your questions through Facebook and Twitter. 

Post your question to @cbcsports and use the hashtag #WomenInSportsCBC

