Women in sports live panel: Educate, celebrate, inspire

Join us on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET to watch CBC Sports' live panel Women in Sports: Educate, Celebrate, Inspire.

The panel is marking International Women's Day by generating a national conversation around issues faced by girls and women in sports from access, to motivation, to coverage, and more.

The event is hosted by 2019 Canadian Screen Award nominee Andi Petrillo, and the panel is comprised of influential and diverse Canadian ytailblazers:

Tricia Smith, president of the Canadian Olympic Committee

Kirsty Duncan, Federal Minister of science and sport

Rosie MacLennan, two-time Olympic champion in trampoline

Chantal Vallée, head coach and GM of the Hamilton Honey Badgers

Tamara Tatham, mentor coach of Raptors 905

Brenda Andress, founder and president of SheIS, former CWHL Commissioner

The panel will share their stories about women in sports, and involve the audience through a question and answer session. You can join the conversation and have your voice included by submitting your questions through Facebook and Twitter.

Post your question to @cbcsports and use the hashtag #WomenInSportsCBC