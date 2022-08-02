CBC Sports to provide live coverage of upcoming Canada Games

The next wave of Canadian athletes will be displayed on CBC Sports.

The Canada Games, featuring 5,000 of youth athletes competing inter-provincially in 18 different sports, take place in Niagara, Ont., between Aug. 6 and Aug. 21. Nunavut is also sending its largest team ever with 60 participants.

More than 100 hours of free live coverage will be available across CBC Sports platforms, including CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem, the free CBC Sports app, and Radio-Canada Sports.

"We are excited to provide this opportunity to watch Canada's largest multi-sport event in ways never seen before," said Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Host Society. "With the expansive coverage that we will offer, thanks to the support of Niagara College and CBC Sports, audiences will be able to enjoy all of the 2022 Canada Games' best moments."

10 provinces, 3 territories, and 2,000 athletes - all playing for one anthem.💥<br><br>With glowing hearts, we see thee rise, and we all rise with you.💖 <a href="https://t.co/zbE06naSit">pic.twitter.com/zbE06naSit</a> —@CanadaGames

The 2022 Canada Games feature the first-ever women's lacrosse competition, the return of men's lacrosse after 37 years and an inaugural rugby sevens tournament.

The 28th edition of the event is also just the third to be held in Ontario. Previous Canada Games have featured the likes of future superstars Sidney Crosby, Hayley Wickenheiser and Andre De Grasse.

Additionally, more than 90 per cent of sports will be available on a new streaming platform at niagara2022games.ca/watch.

The competition was initially slated to take place over the same dates in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19. As a result, the Canada Winter Games are just a few months away, set to begin in Prince Edward Island in February. The Games are typically spaced out by two years.