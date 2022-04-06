CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo wins Canadian Screen Award for best sports host

CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo won the Canadian Screen Award for best sports host on Tuesday for her coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Petrillo hosted CBC's Olympic Games Morning show, providing audiences with overnight updates and athlete interviews.

"What a year and what a team I have at CBC Sports. I pinch myself in disbelief knowing how lucky I am to work with so many amazing people. Thank you for grinding right alongside me," Petrillo wrote in an Instagram post.

The Toronto native also won the award in 2016 for her coverage of the 2015 Pan American Games.

Petrillo returned for her fifth Olympics on CBC as host for the Beijing Winter Games in February. She currently co-hosts CBC's Road to the Olympic Games weekend sports show with Scott Russell. Russell was also nominated for the award.

Petrillo got her start in the broadcast business volunteering with Rogers TV York Region, while earning degrees in English and Mass Communications from York University. She followed up her university experience with a diploma in Broadcast Journalism from Seneca College.

After earning her diploma, Petrillo joined Rogers TV York Region full-time as a sports producer and host in 2004, covering local high school sports as well as golf and weekly Junior 'A' hockey games.

In 2006, she joined Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's Leafs TV where she hosted the pre- and post-game shows as well as Leafs Today, also serving as a reporter at Maple Leafs and Marlies games, providing in-game reports and player interviews.

She was the first woman to host a daily sports radio talk show (TSN1050's Leafs Lunch) and was the first woman to be part of CBC's Hockey Night in Canada studio team.

CBC Sports also had nominees for Best Sports Analyst (Meghan McPeak, Michael Smith), Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer (Mark Lee, Rob Snoek), Best Sports Program or Series, Best Sports Opening and Best Live Production, Social Media.

CBC won the award for Best Sports Program or Series a documentary presented by The Passionate Eye on former track coach and Nike spokesperson Alberto Salazar, entitled Nike's Big Bet - Alberto Salazar and the Fine Line of Sport.