Skip to Main Content
Carleton Ravens vs Ottawa Gee-Gees: 2020 Capital Hoops Classic: USports Women's Basketball on CBC
Sports·Live

Carleton Ravens vs Ottawa Gee-Gees: 2020 Capital Hoops Classic: USports Women's Basketball on CBC

Watch as this local rivalry heats up between the Carleton Ravens and the Ottawa Gee-Gees as they go head to head in their annual matchup.
Watch as this local rivalry heats up between the Carleton Ravens and the Ottawa Gee-Gees as they go head to head in their annual matchup. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports