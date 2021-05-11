Skip to Main Content
Canadiens fall to McDavid's OT winner but still secure playoff spot
Connor McDavid's overtime goal leads Edmonton to a 4-3 victory. Montreal picks up a point to earn the final playoff spot in the North Division.
Social Sharing
Posted: May 10, 2021 9:50 PM ET | Last Updated: May 11
