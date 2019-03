Video

Canadiens can't snap losing streak in San Jose

The San Jose Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night. The Sharks haven't lost at home to the Canadiens since Nov. 23, 1999, winning 12 straight in that span.

