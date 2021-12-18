Canadian women play starring role in unforgettable year of sports history, triumph

The most-watched moment of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The most decorated Olympian of all-time. Eighteen of Canada's 24 medals in Tokyo.

Canadian women were at the heart of it all in 2021.

Even away from the Olympics, two of the biggest moments involved — you guessed it — Canadian women.

From the soccer team's golden game to Penny Oleksiak in the pool to hockey redemption and a surprising march to a tennis Grand Slam final, here are the performances that wowed us this year.

Soccer team changes colour of the medal

"Change the colour of the medal" was the motto of the Canadian women's soccer team ahead of Tokyo. Mission accomplished.

Their journey captivated the nation. From back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016 to Olympic champions in Tokyo, 4.4 million Canadians tuned in to CBC to watch captain Christine Sinclair and Co. play Sweden for gold.

Their run to the championship game was a true team effort. Under the guidance of new coach Bev Priestman — hired nine months before Tokyo — the team leaned on its veterans but also embraced a youth movement.

In the quarter-finals, goalkeeper Steph Labbé was instrumental in a penalty shootout win over Brazil, stopping two.

Next was the semifinal win over longtime nemesis, and reigning World Cup champions, the United States. The last time they'd beaten the Americans was back in March 2001. And who could forget the controversial loss in the semifinals at London 2012? But thanks to a cool penalty from 23-year-old midfielder Jessie Fleming, all that heartbreak was erased.

The nail-biting gold-medal game against Sweden went to penalties, where youngsters stepped up. Twenty-two-year-old Deanne Rose kept Canada alive in the shootout before 21-year-old Julia Grosso nailed home the winning kick to set off a frenzied, tearful celebration.

WATCH | Canada stuns Sweden to capture gold:

Canadian women win gold after roller-coaster penalty shootout Duration 1:23 Julia Grosso scored the winner, while keeper Stephanie Labbé stood tall in Canada's wild 3-2 win over Sweden on penalty kicks. 1:23

Team effort, for sure, but individual highlights kept coming. Fleming, Sinclair and Ashley Lawrence all earned nominations for the Ballon d'Or, as the globe's top player of the calendar year.

Sinclair, Labbé and Priestman are up for FIFA's Best awards in February.

Midfielder Quinn became the first openly transgender and non-binary athlete to win an Olympic medal. They continue to be a powerful voice for transgender athletes around the world.

Mac Neil's golden moment

The look of awe said it all.

In her Olympic debut, the 21-year-old native of London, Ont., owned the field in the 100-metre butterfly, winning Canada's first gold medal in Tokyo and setting a national record of 55.59 seconds.

But it wasn't just her swimming that endeared her to Canadians and global audiences. It was also her priceless reaction when she won. After touching the wall, she squinted at the scoreboard to find out where she'd placed.

WATCH | Mac Neil swims to Canada's 1st gold of Tokyo Games:

Maggie Mac Neil swims to Canada's 1st gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Duration 6:28 Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won Canada's first gold medal of these Olympics, capturing the women's 100-metre butterfly in a Canadian record 55.59 seconds on Monday morning in Tokyo. 6:28

Her realization and that look of surprise was truly meme-worthy. Turns out she's near-sighted and doesn't wear contacts or prescription goggles when swimming.

Mac Neil finished the Games with three medals, one of each colour, thanks to her contributions on the relay teams.

She was named the best female athlete of the Tokyo Games by the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Fernandez's march to the U.S. Open final

Though she didn't win the ultimate prize at the U.S. Open, Leylah Fernandez transfixed Canadians with her performance in Flushing Meadows.

On her remarkable run, Fernandez defeated top-five seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina, as well as four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka before bowing out in the final to fellow teenager (and Toronto-born) Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3.

The 19-year-old left-hander from Laval, Que., came into the tournament ranked No. 73 in the world. She's since risen to No. 24.

WATCH | Fernandez makes remarkable run to U.S. Open final:

Leylah Fernandez heads to U.S. Open final Duration 2:08 After entering the U.S. Open unseeded, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez stunned No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to claim victory and head to her first Grand Slam final. 2:08

Her gritty play and underdog status made her a fan favourite in New York, but so did her note-perfect post game interview.

After losing the final, which was played on the anniversary of Sept. 11, she told the crowd: "I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and as resilient as New York has been the past 20 years."

Rivard's major medal haul

Already a star in the Paralympic pool, the 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., brought home a whopping five medals from the Tokyo Games.

It wasn't without bumps, however. In her first race, the 50m freestyle, where she was defending champion, she managed only bronze. Rivard said after the race she felt she had "failed."

"I need to leave this one in the past and not let it affect my next races."

She didn't. The swimmer, who was born with an underdeveloped left hand, went on to win four more medals, including gold in the 100m and 400m freestyle S10, setting world records in both events.

Now with a career total of 10 Paralympic medals, she'll look to add to her growing trophy case at Paris 2024.

WATCH | Rivard sets world record en route to multiple Paralympic golds:

Aurélie Rivard smashes own world record, adds another gold to Paralympic tally Duration 8:02 The St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. native swims to gold in the women's 400m freestyle S10 final. 8:02

Hockey team back where it belongs

Due to the pandemic, international women's hockey had essentially been iced since the 2019 world championships. They were finally resurrected in Calgary in August.

Canada, which missed the final in 2019 for the first time in the history of the tournament, had something to prove.

The United States had won five straight world titles, not to mention topping Canada for gold at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

The final game was a classic edition of the Canada-U.S. rivalry, with the Canadians storming back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game and take it to overtime.

And just like the 2010 and 2014 Olympic finals, it was Marie-Philip Poulin scoring the golden goal. The captain ripped a bar-down shot at 7:22 of the 3-on-3 overtime to give Canada its first world crown since 2012.

WATCH | Poulin's OT winner seals gold for Canada at worlds:

Poulin scores beautiful OT winner to clinch Canada gold at the worlds Duration 2:21 Marie-Philip Poulin scored a fantastic goal to give Canada the 3-2 win and their first gold medal at the worlds since 2012. 2:21

Mitchell's meteoric rise to gold

Nobody should be able to quickly go from absolute beginner to winning a gold medal. Just don't tell Kelsey Mitchell.

The former university soccer player was discovered at 2017's RBC Training Ground (a tryout of sorts for aspiring Olympians) and just four years later she owned Olympic gold in track cycling's sprint event.

The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., topped Ukraine's Olena Starikova 2-0 in the best-of-three final. She joined 2004 Athens sprint champion Lori-Ann Muenzer as the only Canadians to win Olympic gold in track cycling.

WATCH | Mitchell sprints to gold medal in Tokyo:

Track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell's gold gives Canada a record 24th medal Duration 4:14 Track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta, pedaled to gold in the women's sprint, earning her country a 24th medal at Tokyo 2020 - a Canadian record for a non-boycotted summer Olympics. 4:14

The golden rowing crew

After finishing fifth at Rio 2016 and fourth at the 2019 world championships, the women's eights were hungry for a medal, but they had to take the long route to get there.

They finished second in their qualifying heat, meaning they had to race in the repechage to make the final. No problem for Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and coxswain Kristen Kit.

They rowed a Canadian-best time of five minutes 53.73 seconds to win the right to race for the medals.

The Canadians led the final race from start to finish, holding off New Zealand at the end by 0.91 seconds for the gold, Canada's first in the event since Barcelona 1992.

WATCH | Women's 8 rows to 1st gold since 1992 in Tokyo:

Canada's women's eight rowers win 1st Olympic gold medal since 1992 Duration 11:06 Canada's women's eight crew captured gold on the final day of Olympic rowing in Tokyo on Friday, winning the event for the first time in 29 years. 11:06

Charron lifts her way to Olympic gold

In the 64-kg division, the 28-year-old native of Rimouski, Que., lifted a combined total of 236 kg to grab the gold.

While it was the second gold for Canada in women's Olympic weightlifting, it was the first time O Canada played at the medal ceremony.

In 2012, Christine Girard was robbed of her Olympic moment after the first- and second-place finishers later tested positive for doping. She was awarded the gold medal eight years later.

Charron hopes her gold medal will inspire more women to take up the sport of weightlifting.

"I hope when women get into the gym, they'll try those intimidating barbells. They're heavy, they're big, but we can do it also," she told CBC Sports."It's not a man's sport. If you check who qualified for Canada, four of the five were women. So we are strong in Canada."

WATCH | Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron captures Olympic gold:

Canadian Maude Charron wins weightlifting gold Duration 2:06 Charron won the women's 64-kilogram competition to give Canada its second gold medal at Tokyo 2020. 2:06

Bujold's fight for gender equality

No medals to chew for the cameras, but Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold is a champion for her fight to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 11-time national flyweight champion from Kitchener, Ont., was originally ruled ineligible for Tokyo 2020 because she was unable to compete in qualifications in 2018 and 2019. At that time, she was pregnant and postpartum with her daughter, Kate Olympia. (K-O, born to box!)

Bujold was ranked second in the world before her maternity leave, but didn't compete in the three events used in the International Olympic Committee's pandemic-revised standards. She was aiming to clinch a berth at the Olympic qualifying tournament in May in Buenos Aires, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in Argentina.

After weeks of petitions, courtroom battles and appeals, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the qualification criteria must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualification period.

WATCH | Mandy Bujold strikes blow for Olympic gender equality:

Canadian boxer Bujold says 'sky is the limit for all women' after winning legal bout with IOC Duration 5:40 Watch boxer Mandy Bujold of Kitchener, Ont., read her statement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Olympic qualification criteria must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualification period, paving the way for Bujold to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. 5:40

Bujold said her fight for qualification was more about gender equality than it was about her Olympic status.

"My Olympic berth is not what matters here," Bujold said. "What matters is the recurring pattern of gender inequality in sport. Women should not be punished for being women. They should be respected for the unique challenges they face and continually overcome."

Softball team makes history

Redemption is an oft-overused word in sport, but for the Canadian women's softball team, it is spot-on.

There was extended heartbreak from a painful fourth-place finish at the 2008 Beijing Games. The pain had to linger for eight years, as the sport was dropped from the Olympic programme.

Reinstated for 2020, for four players — Danielle Lawrie, Kaleigh Rafter, Lauren Regula and Jenn Salling — this was a 13-year journey to get back to the Olympic stage.

In the bronze-medal game against Mexico, with the game tied 2-2 in the top of the fifth, Canada dug deep, taking a one-run lead in the bottom of the inning.

WATCH | Women's softball wins its 1st-ever Olympic medal:

Canada collects historic women's softball bronze with victory over Mexico Duration 1:11 The Canadian women's softball team made history by winning the country's first medal in the sport by defeating Mexico 3-2 to capture bronze. 1:11

Lawrie finished off the seventh in style, striking out the final two batters to clinch the win, the first softball medal for Canada.

Bittersweet redemption, though. The sport won't return for Paris 2024.

Oleksiak stands above all

She could be her own list. Simply put, Penny Oleksiak is the most-decorated Canadian Olympian of all time.

After winning four medals, including gold, in Rio 2016 as a 16-year-old, Oleksiak picked up three more in Tokyo.

The record-setting seventh medal was a bronze in the 4x100m medley, which carried Penny past Canadian greats Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen to write her own unique page in the history books.

In true Penny fashion, she pointed to her medley relay teammates, Mac Neil, Kylie Masse and Sydney Pickrem, tweeting out: 'Trust me, at the top it isn't lonely,' as a little reference to her favourite artist, Drake.

WATCH | Oleksiak becomes most-decorated Canadian Olympian: