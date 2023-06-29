Injuries to several key players dominating Canada's focus ahead of Women's World Cup

As the Canadian national soccer team gathers for training camp in the Gold Coast of Australia ahead of this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup, there are significant questions to answer both on and off the pitch.

While recent headlines have centred on the off-field distractions of the Olympic champion's fight for equal pay with Canada Soccer and the governing body's overall financial woes, on the field, there are also concerns over the injury status and match fitness of several key players on coach Bev Priestman's side.

Strikers Deanne Rose and Nichelle Prince are returning from significant Achilles tendon injuries suffered in September and November, respectively, while three-time Olympic medallist Desiree Scott is recovering from a late-2022 knee injury that required surgery. Standout forward Janine Beckie has already been ruled out after suffering an ACL tear in her right knee in March.

Extended layoffs

They're not the only ones who've had extended layoffs over the last year.

Fullback Jayde Riviere had hip surgery in September. Centre back Vanessa Gilles had a hip injury that kept her sidelined for a number of months. Fellow centre back and team stalwart Kadeisha Buchanan missed April's friendly against France with a lower-body injury (though returned to Chelsea's lineup in time to win a Women's Super League title last month). Midfielder Quinn dealt with a leg issue earlier this season, but they have looked in form with club team OL Reign. Veteran defender Shelina Zadorsky missed significant time with her club Tottenham due to illness.

You get the picture.

"Unfortunately this past year we've had a few big injuries. Big players being sidelined, whether that's Shelina, Desi, Deanne, Nichelle, these players who have incredible experience and incredible leadership on the team. I think we felt it against France (in April) and at the SheBelieves Cup (in February)," said Gilles at a recent practice session in Toronto before leaving for Australia.

"Definitely these personalities being missed, whether it's off the pitch or on the pitch and getting all these players back are just going to help us get our groove back, get our DNA back, get our identity back, get that going.

"We're very excited to have them all back."

Camp in Australia

The camp on the Gold Coast of Australia is the team's first together since April. The world No. 7 Canadians will play one closed-door exhibition match against European champions, world No. 4 England on July 14 on the Sunshine Coast. (An interesting test for Canada, as the two teams have a chance to meet in the Round of 16).

Canada, which is looking to rebound from a disappointing Round of 16 exit in 2019, opens its World Cup quest July 21st with a Group B matchup against Nigeria in Melbourne, next it's Republic of Ireland July 26th in Perth and finally the group stage finale versus hosts Australia in Melbourne.

The Canadian women last played April 11, when they lost 2-1 to No. 5 France in Le Mans. Priestman was without seven regular players that game due to injury and illness.

She was able to use that time to evaluate new and other talent, but the cascade of injuries has meant she hasn't been able to hone in on a consistent starting 11. A real focus at this pre-tournament camp - aside from getting adjusted to the different time zone and weather - will be about re-establishing connections.

"I think part of this preparation camp is going to be about partnerships and flow that we've lacked because we've wanted to see players and (we've) had injuries. We need to get that flow," Priestman said on a call earlier this month.

Deanne Rose attended a training session as members of Canada women's soccer team prepared in Toronto on Wednesday before their departure to the Women's World Cup. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Positive news

In the positive news department, Rose started back training in March with her now-former club, Reading FC of the WSL, and managed to grab some playing time in the final two matches of the season.

The 24-year-old said the most difficult part about her injury was looking at the calendar.

"It was really tough," the two-time Olympic medallist said before leaving for camp. "I think it made it harder knowing that we're preparing for a World Cup and I kind of had a timeline in terms of it. It's not like a normal injury where you can kind of take your time. You always kind of have that pressure in the back of your mind … but I've just focused on the injury one step at a time."

"Fingers crossed, touch wood, that Deanne should and could and is able to push through," said Priestman.

The biggest concerns surround veterans Scott and Prince, who the Canadian coach called the "tightest to the timelines that we're talking about."

Scott, a 36-year-old Winnipeg native nicknamed "The Destroyer" for her brave work in a defensive midfield role, has been a key player since the 2012 London Olympics. She's been to three FIFA Women's World Cups and has three Olympic medals to go along with 186 caps for country. The loss of her experience and leadership would be significant.

Prince has been back training with her club team, the Houston Dash, but hasn't played a game. The 28-year-old speedster of Ajax, Ont., has played 90 times for Canada. She joked this week on Instagram that she's done "a million calf raises" over the last seven months, and is ready for Australia.

Even if they are able to crack the roster, it's unlikely they'll be ready to play a full 90 minutes, let alone over a stretch of seven matches in the month-long tournament (if Canada makes the final).

There will be tough decisions for Priestman and her staff to make ahead of the 23-player roster announcement on July 9.

