Watch the 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships from Boucherville, Que.
Live coverage begins Monday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships in Boucherville, Que.
Coverage begins on Monday at 10 a.m. ET and runs through the gold-medal match on Wednesday.
