Video

Canadian Trail: Feb. 23rd

The federal government announces a development in the code of conduct for Canadian sport, the Canadian men's basketball team takes on Chile, and skier Trevor Philp finished a world cup career-best 5th in Bankso.

Social Sharing

The federal government announces a development in the code of conduct for Canadian sport, the Canadian men's basketball team takes on Chile, and skier Trevor Philp finished a world cup career-best 5th in Bankso. 2:31

Popular Now Find more popular stories