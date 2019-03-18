Skip to Main Content
Canadian teen Alphonso Davies nets 1st goal with Bayern Munich
The 18-year-old Edmonton native and former Vancouver Whitecaps winger became the youngest player to score for Bayern Munich since 1999, in their 6-0 win over Mainz. 0:14

