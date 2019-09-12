Was Bianca Andreescu's U.S. Open title the Canadian sports performance of the year? Vote now

Bianca Andreescu pieced together a remarkable run in winning the U.S. Open.

But was it the best Canadian sports performance of the year? That's up to you.

Andreescu was named one of six nominees for the 2019 Canadian Sports Awards for best performance of the year on Thursday, which is voted on by the general public.

The 19-year-old's defeat of Serena Williams in New York made her the first Canadian to ever win a major tennis title and completed her rapid rise up the rankings after failing to even qualify for the Grand Slam one year ago.

Andreescu now sits at No. 5 and says her goal is to reach No. 1 in the world.

The Mississauga, Ont., native reached her first WTA final in January at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where she beat the likes of Venus Williams and top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki.

She truly burst onto the scene as a contender when she downed No. 8 Angelique Kerber to win Indian Wells in March, a tournament many view as tennis' 'fifth major.'

Andreescu's win at her hometown Rogers Cup in August then set the stage for her worldwide announcement that she had arrived at the U.S. Open.

Against tens of thousands of pro-Serena fans, Andreescu was dominant until her 5-1 second-set lead suddenly became 5-5. Still, always cool under pressure, Andreescu held serve the next game before breaking Williams one last time to make Canadian history.

She currently holds an 8-0 record against opponents ranked in the top 10.

"I have pretty big expectations for myself. I've accomplished a lot in this past year and I feel I can do even more in this sport. Now I believe I can do more in the sport," said Andreescu in the days following her victory.

Andreescu could be considered the favourite for the award, but she faces tough competition from five other Canadian athletes: