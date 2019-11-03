Skip to Main Content
Canadian Premier League on CBC: Championship Game 2 of 2 - Cavalry FC vs Forge FC
Sports·Live

Canadian Premier League on CBC: Championship Game 2 of 2 - Cavalry FC vs Forge FC

The Forge FC takes their 1-0 lead into Calgary as they battle it out to be crowned the first ever CPL champion and earn a berth in the 2020 CONCACAF League.
The Forge FC takes their 1-0 lead into Calgary as they battle it out to be crowned the first ever CPL champion and earn a berth in the 2020 CONCACAF League. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports