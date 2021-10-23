Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Canadian Hockey League on CBC: Ottawa 67’s vs. Barrie Colts | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
Canadian Hockey League on CBC: Ottawa 67’s vs. Barrie Colts
Watch the Ottawa 67’s take on the Barrie Colts from Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ontario.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 3:00 PM ET | Last Updated: October 18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now