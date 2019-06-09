Hamilton claims contentious Canadian Grand Prix after Vettel penalty
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed a contentious victory at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon despite crossing the finish line second behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Vettel was given a five-second penalty during the race and finished in second place.
Hamilton finished 1.342 seconds behind Vettel but the Italian's penalty for "unsafe re-entry" handed Mercedes its seventh straight victory of the season.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco came in third ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas of Finland.
Canadian Lance Stroll finished ninth for the third time this season after starting the race in 17th place.
Vettel started from pole position and was still in the lead when his race took a turn for the worse in the 48th lap.
