Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Canadian Fleming helps lead Chelsea to women's FA Cup final | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Canadian Fleming helps lead Chelsea to women's FA Cup final
Bethany England headed home Jessie Fleming's cross in the 89th minute to seal Chelsea's 3-0 win over Manchester City.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 12:42 PM ET | Last Updated: October 31
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now