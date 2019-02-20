Canadian driver Wickens posts heartwarming video of dance with fiancée

Canadian race car driver Robert Wickens' latest update on his rehabilitation from a horrifying crash took a heartwarming turn when he stood up for a brief dance with his fiancée.

Wickens posted a video to his Twitter account Wednesday that showed him rising out of his wheelchair with the help of fiancee Karli Woods before the two embrace and take a couple of small dance steps.

Yesterday was 6 months since my accident. I’ve known I could do this for a week or so, but I wanted to surprise <a href="https://twitter.com/itsKarliWoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@itsKarliWoods</a> ! One of my goals through this recovery is to dance at our wedding in September. This was a massive confidence boost that my goal could become a reality. <a href="https://t.co/uLljFZ37XP">pic.twitter.com/uLljFZ37XP</a> —@robertwickens

Wickens, 29, suffered a spinal cord injury during a crash in August an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway and has been rehabilitating in a Denver facility. The driver from Guelph, Ont., won't compete this season but his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team is saving a spot for him if he is ever cleared to return.

His videos on social media have shown he is working daily to move and walk again, and he has said he plans to return to racing.