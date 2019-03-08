'It's all I know:' Canadian driver Wickens determined to return to racing

Robert Wickens says he will be in a race car again, saying it's "all I know."

Sitting in a wheelchair and looking to be in good spirits, the Canadian driver talked to media today ahead of Sunday's season-opening IndyCar race.

Wickens, 29, suffered a spinal cord injury during a crash in August at an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway and has been rehabilitating in a Denver, Colo., facility.

The driver from Guelph, Ont., won't compete this season but his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team is saving a spot for him if he is ever cleared to return.

Wickens said even if he doesn't fully recover from his injury, he could always learn to drive a car using hand controls.

Still, Wickens said he wants to return to driving as he left it — challenging for wins and podium finishes.