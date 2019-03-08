New
'It's all I know:' Canadian driver Wickens determined to return to racing
Robert Wickens says he will be in a race car again, saying it's "all I know." Sitting in a wheelchair and looking to be in good spirits, the Canadian driver talked to media today ahead of Sunday's season-opening IndyCar race.
Guelph, Ont., native injured in crash last season speaks at IndyCar media day
Robert Wickens says he will be in a race car again, saying it's "all I know."
Sitting in a wheelchair and looking to be in good spirits, the Canadian driver talked to media today ahead of Sunday's season-opening IndyCar race.
Wickens, 29, suffered a spinal cord injury during a crash in August at an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway and has been rehabilitating in a Denver, Colo., facility.
The driver from Guelph, Ont., won't compete this season but his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team is saving a spot for him if he is ever cleared to return.
Wickens said even if he doesn't fully recover from his injury, he could always learn to drive a car using hand controls.
Still, Wickens said he wants to return to driving as he left it — challenging for wins and podium finishes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.