Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe hired as racing analyst for NBC

Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe is joining NBC Sports as a motorsports analyst this season.

NBC announced Thursday that Hinchcliffe will serve as a driver analyst with reports from the pits.

Hinchcliffe, from Oakville, Ont., is expected to work 10 races this season, starting with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, starting March 13.

Hinchcliffe's on-air schedule also will include the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Honda Indy Toronto and the season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway. He also will be part of NBC's coverage of the 104th Indianapolis 500 over the week prior to driving in the race as part of a part-time 2020 racing schedule.

Andretti Autosport announced last week that Hinchcliffe will drive the team's No. 29 Honda for three races this season — two in Indianapolis and a June race at Texas Motor Speedway — with the potential for more opportunities in the future.

The popular Canadian had been scrambling to find races to run in 2020 after learning late last year he was out at Arrow McLaren SP with one year left on his contract. Hinchcliffe spent five seasons with Sam Schmidt's team but became a casualty of Schmidt's new alliance with McLaren.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the NBC Sports team and covering so many awesome racing series in 2020," Hinchcliffe said in a release. "I've always loved educating people on the finer points of IndyCar racing and I'm excited to jump in and share my expertise and perspective as a current driver with all of the fans and viewers."