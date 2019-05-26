Skip to Main Content
Canadian Brooke Henderson finishes tied for 2nd at Pure Silk Championship
Sports·Video

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native fired a 3-under 68 final round to finish 2 strokes back of Bronte Law at the Pure Silk Championship.
The Smiths Falls, Ont. native fired a 3-under 68 final round to finish 2 strokes back of Bronte Law at the Pure Silk Championship.